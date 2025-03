DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says French citizen Olivier Grondeau, imprisoned in Iran for over…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says French citizen Olivier Grondeau, imprisoned in Iran for over 880 days, is freed.

