France and Indonesia vow to boost safety in Indo-Pacific as tensions between EU and Beijing persist

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — France and Indonesia ‘s top diplomats inked Wednesday a new maritime security project aiming “to ensure peace and safety” at sea in the Indo-Pacific region.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot’s visit to Jakarta, his second stop in his four-day Asia tour after Singapore, comes amid ongoing trade tensions between the European Union and Beijing.

He told reporters on Wednesday that the Indo-Pacific Port Security Project “is close to my heart,” promising France’s support.

Neither he nor his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono shared what the project will entail.

Earlier this month, during a discussion of the project at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence, Indonesia’s naval chief of staff, Admiral Muhammad Ali, said it would address various maritime security challenges, including piracy, terrorism, and illegal activities at sea, and would likely involve collaboration among countries in the Indo-Pacific.

Sugiono, who like many Indonesians uses a single name, said the “maritime collaboration is important to realize a stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

Barrot said the project will support Indonesia as the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, with a focus on two Indonesian ports in Jakarta and Surabaya cities “in their sustainability and security.”

The two diplomats, who signed the project’s agreement at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations headquarters in the Indonesian capital, said they also discussed strengthening their strategic partnerships and enhancing cooperation in various fields.

Military cooperation between France and Indonesia has grown in recent years.

French air force planes made a stopover in July In Jakarta as part of a visit to Southeast Asia that was meant to display France’s commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Last year, Indonesia purchased 42 Rafale and Dassault Aviation fighter jets and is expected to receive the first Rafale jets under the contract in 2026. It also announced the purchase of two French Scorpene Evolved submarines and 13 Thales Ground Control Interception radars. Five of the radar systems are expected to be installed in the country’s future capital, Nusantara, on Borneo island.

Barrot’s visit is also expected to help lay the groundwork for a meeting between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and French President Emmanuel Macron who is expected to visit the Southeast Asian country in May.

The French diplomatic set to travel to Beijing and economic powerhouse Shanghai on Thursday and Friday.

