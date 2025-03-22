Formula 1 in 2025: How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix on TV and what to know

SHANGHAI (AP) — Here is a guide that tells you everything you need to know about Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix…

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

What is the Chinese Grand Prix schedule?

— Saturday: Sprint race and qualifying for the Grand Prix.

— Sunday: The Chinese Grand Prix.

Where is the Chinese Grand Prix taking place?

The 5.45-kilometer (3.39-mile) Shanghai International Circuit is a purpose-built race track which first hosted F1 in 2004. Its layout resembles the Chinese character “shang” — the first part of the name of the city of Shanghai. Max Verstappen had a commanding win there last season ahead of Lando Norris, but teams have little recent experience of a track which didn’t host F1 from 2020 through 2023 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What happened last weekend?

Norris won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix for McLaren after overcoming a slide off-track in the rain and a late challenge from second-place Verstappen. George Russell was third for Mercedes. Norris’ teammate and potential title rival Oscar Piastri span off the road and recovered to finish ninth after a late overtake on Lewis Hamilton, who was 10th in a frustrating debut for Ferrari.

What do I need to know about F1 and the Chinese Grand Prix?

Key stats at Shanghai International Circuit

3 — Only three current drivers have won in China. Verstappen won last year and Hamilton won six times for McLaren and Mercedes from 2008 to 2019. Fernando Alonso, now at Aston Martin, won for Renault in 2005 and Ferrari in 2013.

63 — Verstappen led the driver standings for 63 straight races over nearly three years. Now Norris leads after his win in Australia. The last driver other than Verstappen to be standings leader was Charles Leclerc in 2022.

18 — Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s age when he became the second-youngest driver in F1 history to score points in Australia on his debut.

Sprint race on Saturday

In Saturday’s 19-lap sprint race, Lewis Hamilton won his first race for Ferrari with a wire-to-wire victory from pole position following an early duel with Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen. Hamilton got a great start to take the lead into turn one, and managed the gap to Verstappen, until the Dutchman was passed for second on lap 15 by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. The pair completed the podium.

What was said after Sprint race?

“Obviously it’s a Sprint race, is not the main race, but even just think to get that – it’s just a good stepping stone to where I’m working towards.” — Hamilton

“I think (I) pretty much executed the Sprint that I wanted to, probably one position short of what I wanted, but I think in terms of how I went about it, I was happy with the end result. — Piastri

“To be in the top-three I think is still a good result for us.” — Verstappen

