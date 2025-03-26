Erdogan accuses the opposition of wrecking Turkey’s economy during protests over mayor’s jailing

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president on Wednesday accused the political opposition of “sinking the economy” during the country’s largest protests…

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president on Wednesday accused the political opposition of “sinking the economy” during the country’s largest protests in more than a decade over the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor, the biggest challenger to Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 22-year rule.

The opposition has called for a boycott of companies that it says support Erdogan’s government. The Turkish president accused the opposition of being “so desperate that they would throw the country and the nation into the fire.”

In his address to lawmakers with his Justice and Development Party, or AKP, Erdogan added that “sabotage targeting the Turkish economy will be held accountable before the courts.”

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who was arrested a week ago, faces charges related to corruption and supporting terrorism within the Istanbul municipality alongside some 90 other suspects. A court ordered him to be imprisoned Sunday. A trial date has not been announced.

Many consider the case against Imamoglu to be politically motivated. The government says the judiciary is free of political influence.

The evidence against Imamoglu has not been officially disclosed. Many Turkish media outlets have reported that it is largely based on “secret witnesses.” The use of such testimony has been seen in previous criminal cases against opposition politicians.

The head of the opposition Iyi Party, Musavat Dervisoglu, questioned the evidence of corruption in Istanbul municipality. “Dozens of inspectors have gone, 1,300 inspections have been made, nothing has come out of these inspections,” he told party lawmakers.

Also Wednesday, Istanbul’s municipal assembly voted for a proxy mayor to stand in for Imamoglu. His Republican People’s Party, or CHP, which has a majority in the assembly, selected Nuri Aslan, previously the deputy mayor.

While the CHP has said it will no longer organize mass rallies at City Hall, students across Turkey continue protesting. Demonstrations in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, as well as smaller cities and towns, have been largely peaceful. Protesters demand Imamoglu’s release and an end to democratic backsliding.

Imamoglu, in a social media post from prison, condemned police violence against protesters. “I cannot call them police because my honorable police would not commit this cruelty to the young children of the nation,” he said.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said that 1,418 people have been detained in the past week over the protests.

Egitim-Sen, a trade union representing teachers and university lecturers, said its Istanbul University representative was detained. Student leftist groups said some of their members were also detained at their homes.

Turkey is not due for another election until 2028, but it’s possible that Erdogan will call for an early vote to seek another term.

Imamoglu has been confirmed as the candidate for the CHP and has performed well in recent polls against Erdogan. His election as mayor of Turkey’s largest city in 2019 was a major blow to Erdogan and his party.

