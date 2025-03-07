Berlin airport cancels flights ahead of Monday’s strike. 10 other airports could see disruptions

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s airport has canceled all of its flights for Monday ahead of a labor union strike that…

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s airport has canceled all of its flights for Monday ahead of a labor union strike that is expected to impact more than half a million travelers and thousands of flights at 11 airports across Germany.

The ver.di union representing airport ground staff announced the strike on Friday to give travelers time to prepare. It said workers will walk out at the airports that service Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt/Main, Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin-Brandenburg and Leipzig-Halle.

More than 510,000 travelers could see delays or cancelations of their flights, according to airport association ADV. An estimated 3,400 flights are expected to be canceled Monday.

The union’s negotiators demand better working conditions, higher wages and additional days off, among other things.

In addition to massive travel disruptions, the strike could also have a major economic impact on hotels, restaurants and retailers, ADV said.

