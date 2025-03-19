Bangladesh security officials arrest commander of Rohingya armed group

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Security officials in Bangladesh arrested the leader of a Rohingya insurgent group on charges of illegal…

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Security officials in Bangladesh arrested the leader of a Rohingya insurgent group on charges of illegal entry, sabotage and terrorist activities in the South Asian nation, where there are more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar.

Police said that a team of the Rapid Action Battalion arrested Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi, known as the commander-in-chief of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army in a raid Tuesday in Narayanganj district near the capital, Dhaka.

Jununi, a Pakistani-born Rohingya who grew up in Mecca, leads a group that has conducted attacks on officials in Myanmar as part of what it describes as “a defensive war with the brutal Burmese military regime” on behalf of the Rohingya, who face discrimination and violence in Myanmar.

Bangladeshi intelligence says ARSA members have been involved in targeted killings, kidnappings, illicit drugs, smuggling and other serious crimes in the Rohingya refugee camps. Infighting and retaliatory attacks over control of the camps led to deaths of hundreds of Rohingya.

Bangladesh’s Daily Star reported that 10 other group members, including four children and women, were also arrested in separate raids in Narayanganj and Mymensingh districts.

Shahinur Alam, a senior police official at Siddhirganj in Narayanganj, told reporters that the officials also seized cash, a knife, a sharp steel chain and four wristwatches during the raid.

A magistrate later on Tuesday authorized police to hold Jununi and six others for interrogation. Four others were sent to prison.

Further details on how Jununi came to Bangladesh and how he stayed in the country remained unclear.

ARSA was formed in 2016 by Rohingya exiles living in Saudi Arabia, according to the International Crisis Group, and is led by Jununi and a committee of about 20 Rohingya emigres. ICG says there are indications Jununi and others received militant training in Pakistan and possibly Afghanistan.

Successive governments in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar have denied the Rohingya basic rights and citizenship, deeming most of them to be foreign invaders from Bangladesh, even though Rohingya have lived in Myanmar for generations.

For decades, Bangladesh has sheltered more than 1 million Rohingya refugees, including more than 700,000 who crossed the border into Bangladesh in 2017 when Myanmar launched a violent clearance operation in its Rakhine state. Another 70,000 arrived in Bangladesh last year while thousands of new babies are born every year in dozens of sprawling camps in the country.

The situation in Myanmar has remained volatile after another group — Arakan Army — took control over the Rakhine state from where Rohingya refugees arrived in Bangladesh.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.