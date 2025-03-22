At least 44 civilians killed in jihadi attack in Niger, authorities say

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — An attack by a jihadi group on a village in western Niger has killed 44 civilians,…

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — An attack by a jihadi group on a village in western Niger has killed 44 civilians, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

The attack took place on Friday afternoon in the village of Fambita in the rural commune of Kokorou, near the tri-state border with Mali and Burkina Faso, the ministry said in a statement. It blamed the attack on the Islamic State in the Great Sahara, or EIGS.

The Associated Press was not able to reach out to the EIGS for comment.

“Around 2 p.m., while Muslim worshippers were performing Friday prayers, these heavily armed terrorists surrounded the mosque to carry out their massacre of rare cruelty,” the statement read. The gunmen also set fire to a market and houses before retreating, it added.

The provisional death toll is at least 44 civilians, with 13 severely injured, the ministry said. It declared three days of national mourning

Niger, along with its neighbors Burkina Faso and Mali, has for over a decade battled an insurgency fought by jihadi groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Following military coups in all three nations in recent years, the ruling juntas have expelled French forces and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for security assistance. The three countries have vowed to strengthen their cooperation by establishing a new security alliance, the Alliance of Sahel States.

But the security situation in the Sahel, a vast region on the fringes of the Sahara Desert, has significantly worsened since the juntas took power, analysts say, with a record number of attacks and civilians killed both by Islamic militants and government forces.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.