AP PHOTOS: Thousands take to the streets in Turkey in a week of protests

For seven consecutive days, protests have erupted across various Turkish cities, with people continuing to rally against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the leading rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, despite the president’s stern warning that street protests would not be tolerated.

In Istanbul, the police have responded with pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse hundreds of protesters who attempted to breach a barricade near the city’s historic aqueduct, while demonstrators threw flares, stones, and other objects at the authorities.

