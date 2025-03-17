AP PHOTOS: Mass iftar brings together thousands of Muslims at Jakarta’s Istiqlal mosque

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A mass iftar at Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, draws thousands every…

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A mass iftar at Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, draws thousands every year during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

For millions of Muslims, the ritual of fasting from dusk to dawn brings forth increased worship and religious reflection. Charity and good deeds remain high on the agenda of the faithful.

At Istiqlal, the mosque’s charity committee, locals and vendors come together to provide about 4,500 free meals daily throughout Ramadan for passersby, travelers, and those who can’t afford food, said Ahmad Mulyadi, one of the organizers.

“The number of people usually far exceeds the food available, but for now that is all we can provide,” Mulyadi said.

On Thursday, about 10,000 people attended a mass iftar at Istiqlal’s main courtyard. Many came with family and friends, bringing their own meals and sharing food with others, mainly to enjoy the atmosphere.

“It is very different from breaking our fast at home,” said Siti Hafnita Siregar Sukawati, a 77-year-old widow who prefers to break her fast at the mosque rather than doing it alone. “Being part of this gathering feels so good,” she said, “it reinforces my faith.”

“Being able to break one’s fast at a mosque means a lot to those who are on the road and far from home,” said Mohammad Nur, a motorcycle taxi driver. He said his job often forces him to break his fast at local mosques.

Tenri Jeka, one of the mosque’s longtime vendors who supplies nearly 1,000 meals every day, said she doesn’t always turn a profit during Ramadan, but that doesn’t bother her as she only seeks “God’s blessings.”

“I just hope this will grant me and the people around me rewards from God,” she said.

