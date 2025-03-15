Albanian opposition protests TikTok ban alleging censorship ahead of election

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s opposition Saturday protested the left-wing government’s decision to shut down TikTok, calling the move censorship…

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s opposition Saturday protested the left-wing government’s decision to shut down TikTok, calling the move censorship ahead of May 11 parliamentary elections.

Last week, the Albanian Cabinet decided to shut down TikTok for 12 months, blaming the popular video-sharing platform for inciting violence and bullying, especially among children.

The center-right Democratic Party called on citizens, especially younger ones who are the main users of TikTok, “to protest against a corrupt government that aims to keep under control the information received from the citizens,” according to its leader Sali Berisha on Friday.

Hundreds of Democrat protesters gathered in front of the main government building in the capital Tirana, shouting “Democracy” and Berisha’s name. Many held placards including some that read: “Censorship, corruption, not TikTok.”

Only young supporters held speeches, not members of the party’s leadership or Berisha himself.

The protesters accuse Socialist Party Prime Minister Edi Rama and his Cabinet of corruption, manipulating elections and usurping the powers of the judiciary.

The protest ended peacefully after one hour.

“TikTok will be back May 12,” Berisha told journalists after the protest.

Albania will hold parliamentary election on May 11 when voters living abroad will for the first time be able to cast ballots from overseas.

Domestic polls show a major victory for the governing Socialists, who are seeking their fourth governing term since 2013.

Opposition Democrats were involved in internal disagreements after the United States government in May 2021 and the United Kingdom in July 2022 barred Berisha and close family members from entering their countries because of his alleged involvement in corruption.

Many of the Democrats’ senior leaders created their own parties dividing the number of opposition supporters.

Berisha was released in November from 11 months of house arrest imposed after he violated a court order. Berisha is charged with corruption, but he says the charges are politically motivated.

In October, Tirana entered talks with the EU on alignment on issues including the rule of law, tackling corruption, foreign policy, security and defense. Rama has said he hopes to complete the negotiating process by 2027 and for Albania to become a bloc member by 2030.

