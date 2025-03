PARIS (AP) — Actor Gérard Depardieu begins testifying at his trial on sexual assault charges, saying, ‘I won’t hide, it’s…

PARIS (AP) — Actor Gérard Depardieu begins testifying at his trial on sexual assault charges, saying, ‘I won’t hide, it’s hard.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.