Accused Guatemalan drug trafficker wanted in US is captured in Mexico

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — One of Guatemala’s most wanted drug traffickers has been captured in Mexico and returned to Guatemala to await extradition to the United States, Guatemalan officials said.

Guatemala Interior Minister Francisco Jiménez said the capture of Aler Baldomero Samayoa Recinos on Tuesday was carried out in cooperation with Mexico and the United States. He said Samayoa Recinos negotiated drug shipments through Guatemala with Mexican cartels.

Guatemala also has a case against Samayoa Recinos, so it wasn’t immediately clear if that case would have to proceed before his extradition would be considered. He was expected to appear in court in Guatemala on Wednesday.

A U.S. federal indictment against Samayoa Recinos was unsealed in Washington in 2022 for alleged cocaine trafficking.

Guatemalan authorities say that Samayoa Recinos leads an organized crime group called “Los Huistas.”

