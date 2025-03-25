A Japanese court orders the dissolution of the Unification Church, report says

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court on Tuesday issued an order to dissolve the Unification Church, upholding the government request…

Tokyo District Court’s revocation of the church’s legal status means it will lose its tax-exempt privilege and must liquidate its assets.

The church can still appeal the decision to higher courts.

The order follows a request by Japan’s Education Ministry in October 2023 to dissolve the influential South Korea-based sect, citing its manipulative fundraising and recruitment tactics, sowing fear of the followers and harming their families.

