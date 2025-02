CAIRO (AP) — UN food agency says fighting has forced it to pause aid to Sudan’s famine-hit Zamzam camp, home…

CAIRO (AP) — UN food agency says fighting has forced it to pause aid to Sudan’s famine-hit Zamzam camp, home to 500,000 displaced.

