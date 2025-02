KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’d be ready to give up presidency if it brought peace…

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’d be ready to give up presidency if it brought peace and NATO membership.

