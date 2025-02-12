Turkey’s president arrives in Pakistan’s capital on a 2-day visit to boost trade, economic ties

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Turkey’s president, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Pakistan’s capital late Wednesday night on a two-day…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Turkey’s president, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Pakistan’s capital late Wednesday night on a two-day visit to discuss how to boost trade and economic ties between the nations, officials said.

When his plane landed at an airport near Islamabad, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan was received by his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other senior government officials.

Erdogan is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Sharif, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It said the Turkish president will jointly chair “the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC)” and the sides are expected to sign a number of agreements.

Erdogan will have bilateral meetings with Zardari and Sharif on Thursday.

According to the ministry statement, HLSCC will provide “strategic direction to further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.”

The statement said “Pakistan and Turkiye are bound by historic fraternal ties” and the visit by Erdogan “would serve to further deepen the brotherly relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries”.

Pakistan, which has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent months, has deployed additional police officers and paramilitary forces to ensure the security of the Turkish leader and his delegation.

The visit comes hours after the U.S. Embassy issued a travel advisory, citing a threat by Pakistani Taliban against the Faisal mosque in Islamabad and asked its citizens to avoid visits to the mosque and nearby areas until further notice.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.