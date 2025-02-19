Slovakia’s Fico secures more ministries in a deal with coalition partners

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The three parties of Slovakia’s ruling coalition said Wednesday they have agreed on a reshuffle to…

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The three parties of Slovakia’s ruling coalition said Wednesday they have agreed on a reshuffle to stabilize the government, in a move boosting the power of the Smer (Direction) party of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico.

According to the agreement, the coalition’s two junior partners — Hlas, or Voice, party and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party — will give up control of one ministry each to Smer.

With the addition of the ministries overseeing Investments, Regional Development and Information and Tourism and Sports, Smer will have control of nine ministries, Hlas will have six and the Slovak National Party two.

“Smer will use this political influence to stabilize the ruling coalition and regain its parliamentary majority,” Fico said in a post on his Facebook page.

A recent crisis in the coalition risked its parliamentary majority.

The coalition had 79 seats in the 150-seat parliament known as the National Council before four Hlas lawmakers and three from the Slovak National Party parted from their parliamentary factions. The lawmakers did not join the opposition but have demanded posts in the government, parliament and state institutions in exchange for their loyalty.

That has made it difficult for the government to advance its agenda.

Fico, whose government has faced vocal protests against its pro-Russian policies, said the goal of the agreement was to secure a parliamentary majority for the coalition. He said the changes will help him in his negotiations with the rebels, without giving details.

Fico said his further steps will be announced later.

