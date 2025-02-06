Protests and a New Zealand leader’s absence overshadow a day marking the founding treaty with Māori

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It’s often a day marked by spirited politics and at times boisterous protest. But Thursday’s…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It’s often a day marked by spirited politics and at times boisterous protest. But Thursday’s anniversary of New Zealand’s founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi, passed in muted fashion with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon absent from the main commemorations, amid rancor over an unpopular proposed law redefining the treaty’s promises.

On Feb. 6 1840, representatives of the British Crown and 500 Māori tribal leaders signed a treaty at Waitangi, in New Zealand’s far north, agreeing to the terms of their relationship.

In modern times, annual events attended by lawmakers and Indigenous leaders at the treaty grounds have allowed the groups to speak face to face, even at times of racial discord.

It has also supplied a litmus test for governments and Māori about the state of the treaty partnership — and sometimes prompts scenes of protest and conciliation. This year, the mood was reflected in a sermon at Waitangi’s annual church service Thursday.

“To renegotiate the terms of a marriage usually requires both spouses,” Te Aroha Rountree of the Methodist church said. “It seems our spouse, the Crown, has filed for divorce.”

The treaty debated again

The bitterness centers on a proposed law which has become a flashpoint at a critical moment in the conversation about how New Zealand should honor its pledges to Māori when the country was colonized.

The Treaty of Waitangi was drafted in two versions -– one in English and the other in Māori. But the documents dramatically differed — the Māori version promised Indigenous sovereignty — and the Crown soon began to breach both.

It resulted in the near loss of the Indigenous language and deprivation for Māori on almost every metric.

Over the past five decades, tribes have painstakingly clawed back the treaty’s promises — which are constructed through legal judgements and billion-dollar settlements with government that return stolen land and other resources to their original owners.

A minor libertarian political party helped Luxon’s government to power in 2023 on a platform of redefining the way the treaty’s principles are understood by rigidly interpreting them in law to ensure Māori are not unduly favored. Detractors say the bill would dramatically reverse Māori rights in a country that has in recent years started to embrace them.

A controversial lawmaker silenced

The bill’s architect, David Seymour, met with protests at Waitangi marae — a Māori meeting house — during speeches by political leaders on Wednesday, as he made a fresh pitch for the law. The measures are widely derided and prompted tens of thousands of people to march on Parliament in Wellington last November.

As Seymour — who is Māori — spoke, women stood as one and silently turned their backs to him. Lengthy portions of his speech were rendered inaudible as demonstrators twice approached him and quietly removed both his microphone and its stand.

A call to confront tensions

Those scenes perhaps explained why Luxon, the prime minister, spent the day far from Waitangi, attending commemorations on the South Island at Onuku Marae, where southern chiefs signed the Treaty months after tribes in the north.

There, he was optimistic about a path through the current animus. Seymour’s treaty bill is not expected to pass and Luxon opposes it — although he agreed to usher it through a first vote as part of the deal with Seymour’s party that made him prime minister.

“Looking ahead, the ability to resolve differences and build bridges will be at the heart of New Zealand’s success,” Luxon said. “We’ve demonstrated time and time again that we can confront tension, heal past grievances, and move forward, something many other countries around the world have failed to achieve.”

In response, Justin Tipa — chair of Ngāi Tahu, the hosting tribe — told Luxon that the time since his ascent to power had signaled “a dramatic shift in the cultural and political landscape” of New Zealand.

“The machinations of modern party politics threaten to corrupt the dignity of our nation’s complex and contingent history, our identity,” he added.

At Waitangi, other Māori leaders and some of his political opponents accused Luxon of hiding. But the prime minister insisted that he always intended to spend each Waitangi Day in a different spot — and that he was not the first leader to do so.

A tradition of protest

Most occasions when leaders have stayed away from Waitangi have punctuated tense moments in the Crown-Māori relationship. Some, like Seymour, have traveled there anyway — and faced vehement grievances about treaty breaches.

From Māori wearing black armbands in mourning for stolen land, to a protester throwing a wet t-shirt at Queen Elizabeth II in 1990, Waitangi has often reflected rifts in race relations.

Protests have at times been unconventional. In a famous 2016 episode, a cabinet minister was struck in the face with a sex toy lobbed by a demonstrator — who was arrested but released without charge.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.