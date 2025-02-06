Head of Italy’s Rovagnati salami maker among those killed in helicopter crash, mayor says

ROME (AP) — A helicopter crashed in north-central Italy on Wednesday, killing three people including the head of Italy’s Rovagnati…

ROME (AP) — A helicopter crashed in north-central Italy on Wednesday, killing three people including the head of Italy’s Rovagnati salami and prosciutto maker, news reports and authorities said.

Lorenzo Rovagnati, chief executive of his family’s company, was killed in the accident, said Mayor Luciano Casiraghi of Biassono, where Rovagnati is based.

In a social media post, Casiraghi said the accident occurred in Castelguelfo di Noceto, near Parma.

Rovagnati’s best-known brand is the Gran Biscotto cooked prosciutto, though it also makes salamis, mortadellas and other types of processed meats.

