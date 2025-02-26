HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Wednesday reported profit of $39 million in its…

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Wednesday reported profit of $39 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $211 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $174.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $223.2 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $775.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOGL

