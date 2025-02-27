Ethiopian leader Abiy visits Somalia as Horn of Africa neighbors aim to improve strained relations

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Ethiopia’s leader is visiting Somalia on Thursday, a trip that signifies improving relations between the two…

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Ethiopia’s leader is visiting Somalia on Thursday, a trip that signifies improving relations between the two neighbors after a sharp rise in tensions last year.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia was welcomed in the Somali capital of Mogadishu by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Abiy’s visit comes as the two sides are attempting to mend a rift over Ethiopia’s controversial deal with the breakaway Somali region of Somaliland.

Somali state media reported that the two leaders would discuss bilateral issues ranging from trade to efforts to strengthen ties. Mohamud visited Ethiopia earlier in 2025.

Tensions between the two countries simmered after landlocked Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland last year to lease land along its coastline in order to establish a marine force base. In return, Ethiopia would become the first country to formally recognize Somaliland’s independence. Somalia says the deal infringes on its sovereignty and territory.

In December, the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia met in Turkey and agreed to initiate technical talks aimed at reaching an agreement that would uphold Somalia’s territorial integrity while allowing Ethiopia access to the sea.

Turkey has significant investment in Somalia, including its largest overseas military base.

Somaliland seceded from Somalia over 30 years ago but is not recognized by the African Union or the United Nations as an independent state. Somalia considers Somaliland part of its territory.

With a population estimated at over 120 million, Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in the world.

