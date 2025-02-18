Ethiopia and Somalia hold a first round of technical talks in Turkey toward resolving their dispute

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Top diplomats from Ethiopia and Somalia on Tuesday held a first round of technical talks aimed…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Top diplomats from Ethiopia and Somalia on Tuesday held a first round of technical talks aimed at resolving a dispute sparked by a deal between Ethiopia and Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said.

Turkey has been mediating between the Horn of Africa countries after concerns about potential conflict in an already volatile region. Tensions have simmered since landlocked Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland last year to lease land along its coastline to establish a marine force base.

In return, Ethiopia would become the first country to formally recognize Somaliland’s independence. Somalia says the deal infringes on its sovereignty and territory.

In December, the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia met in Turkey and agreed to initiate technical talks aimed at reaching a potential agreement that upholds Somalia’s territorial integrity while allowing Ethiopia access to the sea.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said delegations led by Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos and Somalia’s state minister for foreign affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar, held a first round of technical negotiations in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

“Both delegations demonstrated their commitment to the letter and spirit of the Ankara Declaration,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in reference to their statement issued in December. “The delegations began the concrete work to transform this vision into reality.”

The next round of talks is in March, the ministry statement said.

Turkey has significant investment in Somalia, including its largest overseas military base.

Somaliland seceded from Somalia over 30 years ago but is not recognized by the African Union or the United Nations as an independent state. Somalia considers Somaliland part of its territory.

With a population estimated at over 120 million, Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in the world.

