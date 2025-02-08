A look at the hostages taken to Gaza by Hamas, by the numbers

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas is releasing dozens…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas is releasing dozens of the hostages captured in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire went into effect last month, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 prisoners.

Hamas has agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages for nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees during this first phase of the ceasefire. Five Thai hostages have also been released during the ceasefire period in a separate deal.

The sides have also begun negotiations on a second phase aimed at returning the remaining hostages, releasing additional prisoners and ending the war.

Here is a breakdown of the hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023:

Total captured: 251

Hostages freed in exchanges or other deals: 130

Bodies of dead hostages retrieved by Israeli troops: 40

Hostages rescued alive: 8

Hostages still in captivity: 73, of whom Israel has declared 34 to be dead.

Of those still being held:

Women and children: 3 ( A mother and her two young sons.)

Israeli soldiers: 13, of whom 6 are still believed to be alive.

Non-Israelis: 5 (3 Thais, 1 Nepalese, 1 Tanzanian), of whom 2 (1 Thai and 1 Nepalese) are believed to still be alive.

Separately:

Israelis in Gaza since before the Oct. 7 attack: 3 (body of one soldier killed in 2014 war, and two civilians who entered Gaza on their own in 2014 and 2015 and are believed alive)

