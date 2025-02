PARIS (AP) — A film director is found guilty of sexual assault on then-child actor Adèle Haenel in France’s first…

PARIS (AP) — A film director is found guilty of sexual assault on then-child actor Adèle Haenel in France’s first big MeToo trial.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.