A Dominican man is sentenced to prison after 11 migrants drowned in a smuggling attempt

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Dominican man was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison after he pleaded…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Dominican man was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a human smuggling operation that authorities say led to the deaths of 11 migrants.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fermín Montilla was captain of a boat carrying 48 people from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico when it capsized in May 2022 near an uninhabited island.

The victims were 11 Haitian girls and women who were buried in Puerto Rico.

Thousands of Haitians are fleeing poverty and gang violence in their country, with many risking the dangerous trip from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico, where rough waters have claimed dozens of lives in recent years.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.