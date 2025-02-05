Live Radio
Home » World News » 5.9 magnitude quake strikes…

5.9 magnitude quake strikes near the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

The Associated Press

February 25, 2025, 7:31 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of the Dominican Republic early Tuesday. No damage was reported, and no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake occurred about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north-northeast of Punta Cana at a depth of 29 miles (46 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was felt in parts of the Dominican Republic and in neighboring Puerto Rico.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up