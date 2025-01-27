Truck carrying liquified petroleum gas explodes in central Pakistan, killing 5 people

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas caught fire and exploded overnight near an industrial area in…

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas caught fire and exploded overnight near an industrial area in central Pakistan, killing five people and injuring more than two dozen others, officials said Monday.

The explosion in Multan, a city in the eastern Punjab province, substantially damaged nearby shops and homes, and the deaths were caused by the fire and the collapse of roofs of houses, rescue official Mohammad Bilal said.

He said firefighters had extinguished the blaze and officers are investigating to determine exactly what the gas leak in the truck and the subsequent explosion.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.