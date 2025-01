SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors indict impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law, Yonhap news…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors indict impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law, Yonhap news agency says.

