DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatari and Hamas officials say a ceasefire has been reached to pause Israel’s war in Gaza…

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatari and Hamas officials say a ceasefire has been reached to pause Israel’s war in Gaza and release dozens of hostages.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.