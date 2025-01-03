Poland’s government drafts evacuations plans in event of natural disasters and military threats

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Interior Ministry is drawing up rules and regulations for evacuating civilians and national culture treasures…

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Interior Ministry is drawing up rules and regulations for evacuating civilians and national culture treasures in the event of a natural disaster or military threat.

The draft is to be ready within three months, a government communique said Thursday.

It stems from a bill on protecting civilians that took effect Jan.1, prompted by recent flooding in southern Poland and by security tensions due to the war in neighbouring Ukraine that is fighting Russia’s invasion.

The bill, which will require approval by the Cabinet of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, requires that no less than 0.3% of the annual gross national product be spent on upgrading the evacuation readiness.

The regulation is to spell out the duties and the coordination of various civilian security services that will be tasked with moving people to safe locations. It is also to provide guidelines for the safe evacuation and protection of art works.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.