Journalists in Haiti demand justice as they bury a second colleague killed by gangs

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The young boy wore a suit and bow tie to his stepfather’s funeral on Saturday, where…

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The young boy wore a suit and bow tie to his stepfather’s funeral on Saturday, where he demanded a handkerchief and wiped tears off his mother’s face as they buried Marckendy Natoux, one of two journalists killed by gangs in Haiti.

Natoux was fatally shot on Christmas Eve in one of the worst attacks on the press in the troubled Caribbean country, with gangs opening fire during what was supposed to be the reopening of Haiti’s largest public hospital.

The 42-year-old father of two spoke four languages and worked for several local and U.S. media outlets. He also taught English and Spanish and was known for his kindness.

“Natoux was a protector of journalists,” recalled Oriol Jacklin, a journalist with Radio Regard FM. “He worked with everyone and respected everybody.”

Natoux did marketing for Voice of America’s Creole service and worked for the U.S. Agency for Global Media and the Boston Caribbean Network, among others.

On Dec. 24, he traveled to downtown Port-au-Prince with other journalists to cover the anticipated reopening of Haiti’s General Hospital, which gangs had pillaged. Shortly after he arrived, gunmen opened fire.

“He was killed for bringing news to the world,” said Natoux’s colleague, René Celias.

Johnson “Izo” André, considered Haiti’s most powerful gang leader and part of the Viv Ansanm coalition of gangs, which have taken control of 85% of Port-au-Prince, posted a video on social media claiming responsibility. He said he had not authorized the hospital’s reopening.

Natoux’s colleague, Jacalin, also blamed the government for the attack, which led to the health minister being replaced.

“You shouldn’t invite someone to cover a media event in an area you know is dangerous,” Jacalin said. “The negligence of the government took the life of two journalists, one police officer and left five other journalists with bullet wounds and awaiting surgeries.”

Also killed was Jimmy Jean, a 44-year-old father of six who worked for the online news outlet Moun Afe Bon. He was buried on Thursday.

Robest Dimanche, spokesman for the Online Media Collective, a group that defends the rights of online journalists in Haiti, said Natoux was “full of talent and integrity” as he condemned both killings.

“This was a very dark day,” he said. “We are asking the authorities to not let this crime go unpunished.”

But it’s unlikely those responsible will be brought to justice.

Last year, the Committee to Protect Journalists ranked Haiti as one of the top offenders worldwide in letting journalists’ murders go unpunished. At least seven murders remain unsolved since 2019.

Natoux and Jean were among the more than 5,600 people reported killed across Haiti last year despite the launch of a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police to help quell gang violence.

On Saturday, an additional 217 Kenyan officers arrived to join 400 others who arrived last year as the U.S. and other countries seek a U.N. peacekeeping mission, warning that the current mission lacks funding and personnel.

As friends and family mourned Natoux on Saturday, his small stepson used a handkerchief to wipe tears off his mother’s face and then wiped his own as a family friend cradled the boy’s head and whispered something in his ear.

When the funeral ended, loved ones lifted Natoux’s coffin high into the air. One colleague placed his hand on the Haitian flag draped over it as wails filled the church.

___

Associated Press writer Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico contributed.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.