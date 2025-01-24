Jannik Sinner beats Ben Shelton to return to the Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Jannik Sinner overcame some third-set cramping and beat Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-2…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Jannik Sinner overcame some third-set cramping and beat Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to return to the Australian Open final as he seeks a third Grand Slam title.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner, a 23-year-old from Italy, fell behind in the opening set and twice was a point from losing it when Shelton served at 6-5. But Sinner broke there, then dominated the ensuing tiebreaker, and broke again to begin the second set.

“It was a very tough first set, but a very crucial one,” said Sinner, who ran his winning streak to 20 matches dating to late last season.

Shelton is a 22-year-old American who now is 0-2 in Grand Slam semifinals.

“I know I’m close,” he said. “I know my level’s close.”

Sinner described the matchup against the 21st-seeded Shelton at Melbourne Park as filled with “a lot of tension.”

“I’m very happy with how I handled the situation today,” Sinner said.

The only trouble he ran into in the last two sets of the 2 1/2-hour contest in Rod Laver Arena was when he clutched at his left hamstring, and then his right thigh, in the third. He was treated by a trainer, who massaged both of Sinner’s legs during changeovers.

Sinner is now the youngest man since Jim Courier in 1992-93 to reach consecutive finals at the Australian Open. It was Courier who conducted the post-match interview with Sinner on Friday.

Sinner won his first major title at Melbourne Park a year ago, then grabbed No. 2 at the U.S. Open in September, shortly after being exonerated in a doping case that is still under appeal. There is a hearing scheduled for April.

On Sunday, Sinner will try to add to his trophy haul when he faces No. 2 Alexander Zverev for the championship.

Zverev advanced to his third major final — he is 0-2, with both losses in five sets — when Novak Djokovic quit after one set of their semifinal Friday because of a leg injury.

“Everything can happen. He’s an incredible player,” Sinner said about Zverev. “He’s looking for his first major. There’s going to be, again, a lot of tension.”

Shelton regretted being unable to close out the initial set.

“I’ve made my living on tour, so far, serving out sets and being able to serve out sets. Having two set points on my serve, serving at 6-5, I feel like (it was) uncharacteristic for me not to come through and win that,” said Shelton, who reached the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Open. “Obviously you’re playing the No. 1 player in the world. The chances, the windows, are always small. Sometimes you miss your window, and the guy steps up his level, starts making a lot more first serves, playing better. The break chances don’t come as often.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.