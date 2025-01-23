Haitians demand priority after government spends $3.8M for a brief visit from Colombia’s leader

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The money materialized as soon as Colombia’s president confirmed his visit to southern Haiti. The Haitian…

The Haitian government invested more than $3.8 million to more than double the runway at the airport in the coastal city of Jacmel, repair its streets, renovate its town hall and restore electricity to a population living in the dark for at least three years.

The speed at which the money materialized and crews overhauled the city left many Haitians stunned in a country whose infrastructure is crumbling and where gang violence has displaced more than one million people.

“The government doesn’t have money to remove us from the camp or provide security in the country, but it does have 500 million gourdes to spend on itself for a couple of days?” wondered Antoine Jean-Baptiste.

The 44-year-old unemployed electrician lives in a makeshift shelter like thousands of other Haitians in the capital of Port-au-Prince after gangs razed their neighborhoods.

He questioned how much the government spent to fly to Jacmel since driving there is too dangerous because gangs control the main roads leading in and out of Port-au-Prince.

“They can’t pay teachers. Hospitals are closed. Was it necessary to spend all that money for a president that was visiting?” Baptiste asked.

On Wednesday evening, Colombian President Gustavo Petro landed on the extended runway and was greeted with a red carpet, armed soldiers and dozens of small Colombian flags flying above the streets that he traveled through to meet with Haitian officials at an upscale hotel.

His visit lasted about four hours.

Alfred Métellus, Haiti’s new minister of economy and finance, said the extended runway would help boost Jacmel’s economy as he announced the investment during a press conference on Tuesday.

He said Jacmel’s prison also is being renovated, and that customers are returning to hotels in an area that once thrived with tourists.

“About a week ago, there was zero activity,” he said. “We see there’s a possibility to make Haiti rise again.”

But those living in Port-au-Prince and other cities and towns wonder when it’s their turn to see an investment, and why Haitians aren’t a priority.

“The 500 million gourdes could have been useful for providing security, reinforcing the army and recruiting more young, devoted Haitians to serve the country, not for a lousy visit of a president that has his own problems,” said Mario Jean-Pierre, 40, who lives in a makeshift shelter after losing his home to gangs. “Our kids can’t go to school, we’re not working, families can’t eat and we’re not getting basic necessities to survive here.”

In Jacmel, some celebrated the investment with caution, especially the return of electricity.

Wood-jerry Gabriel, a multimedia journalist who lives in Jacmel, said residents had been without power for three to five years, and that not everyone saw their electricity restored.

He said roads also were paved, the town hall painted and a nearby park decorated and cleaned.

“It was just showbusiness,” he said. “I’m not confident it’s going to last.”

Some also noted that not everyone in Jacmel benefitted from the investment.

Former local legislator Wilner Content told Le Nouvelliste newspaper that the city’s cleaning staff have not been paid for months.

“What kind of government is this?” said Jean-Baptiste, who used to work in downtown Port-au-Prince until his company shut down because of violence. “They can’t even take care of their own people, but they want to look good in front of other governments.”

Jean-Pierre echoed that anger.

He used to drive a small colorful bus known as a tap-tap, but the owner of it fled for the Dominican Republic to escape gang violence and he was left without a job.

Jean-Pierre questioned when things would change for him and other Haitians struggling to live in a country where more than 5,600 people were killed last year.

“Can’t wait for something real to happen,” he said.

