Suitcase snatchers: Greek police arrest 2 for allegedly stealing luggage from airport baggage claim

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police said Thursday they arrested two women for allegedly stealing other passengers’ luggage from the baggage claim area in Athens’ international airport.

Airport police said in a statement the two Greek women were arrested Tuesday evening on suspicion of having stolen at least eight suitcases since November. Authorities said the women allegedly carried out the thefts after landing on domestic flights.

It said a police search of their home in Athens found suitcases containing clothes, shoes, wallets, hats, purses and eyeglasses, as well as small amounts of cash in various currencies, including Angolan kwanza, Bulgarian lev, Polish zlotys, South African rand, Russian rubles and Swedish krona.

The two women, who were not identified in accordance with Greek law, were to appear before a prosecutor for a preliminary court hearing.

