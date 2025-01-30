Greece arrests a Turkish man after search of a drifting boat turns up large weapons stash

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece arrested a Turkish man after discovering dozens of firearms and other weapons stashed on his…

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece arrested a Turkish man after discovering dozens of firearms and other weapons stashed on his boat when he fell ill and lost control of the vessel, authorities said Thursday.

The coast guard said they responded to reports Tuesday of a motorized boat drifting outside the port of Alexandroupolis, near Greece’s border with Turkey.

Officers discovered 61 firearms aboard, including handguns, pistols and automatic rifles, along with silencers and nearly 3,000 rounds of ammunition, some of military grade.

A 55-year-old suspect remains hospitalized under police guard. He was arrested on charges of illegally importing, smuggling, transporting and possessing weapons and ammunition with intent to distribute them for criminal purposes, authorities said.

The boat has been seized and brought ashore for inspection, Greek authorities said.

