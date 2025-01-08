British track and field body charged with corporate manslaughter over Paralympic athlete’s death

LONDON (AP) — The governing body for track and field in Britain and a sports official have been charged with…

LONDON (AP) — The governing body for track and field in Britain and a sports official have been charged with manslaughter over the death of a Paralympic athlete who was hit on the head by a metal pole during training in 2017.

The 36-year-old thrower Abdullah Hayayei, who represented the United Arab Emirates, was injured at Newham Leisure Center in east London on July 11, 2017, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was training in preparation to represent his country in the F34 class discus, javelin and shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships in London when part of a throwing cage fell on him.

On Wednesday police and the Crown Prosecution Service said that Keith Davies, who the police said was “head of sport for the 2017 World Paralympic Athletics Championships,” had been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and a health and safety offence.

UK Athletics Limited, the national governing body for athletics, has been charged with corporate manslaughter and a health and safety offence.

Police and prosecutors said that UK Athletics and Davies are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Jan. 31.

