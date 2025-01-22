Australian Open: American player Ben Shelton criticizes TV interviewers at tournament

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American tennis player Ben Shelton criticized on Wednesday some of the questions and comments made by…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American tennis player Ben Shelton criticized on Wednesday some of the questions and comments made by post-match TV interviewers at the Australian Open.

After Shelton reached the semifinals at the Grand Slam tournament, he followed his final answer at his news conference by saying: “One thing that I just want to say before we’re done: I’ve been a little bit shocked this week with how players have been treated by the broadcasters.”

He began by referencing the flap over a television commentator’s on-air insults about Novak Djokovic, which caused the 24-time Grand Slam champion to refuse to speak to the local broadcaster, Channel 9, after one match.

Djokovic eventually relented after receiving public apologies from the network and its employee, Tony Jones.

“I don’t think that was just a single event,” Shelton said. “I’ve noticed it with different people, not just myself.”

Shelton went on to mention the interview with 19-year-old American Learner Tien after his upset win over 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev ended at about 3 a.m. in the second round at Melbourne Park last week, calling it “embarrassing and disrespectful.”

That awkward exchange included a series of statements to Tien, rather than questions, including observations by the interviewer that “19-year-olds are not meant to be that good” and “I know where you live, by the way.”

Shelton also noted two of his own on-court TV interviews. After the 22-year-old’s win against 38-year-old French veteran Gael Monfils in the fourth round, interviewer Roger Rasheed, a former tennis coach, attempted to make a joke by saying, “He’s almost your Dad.”

Both Shelton and Monfils are Black. Shelton responded to Rasheed: “Was that a Black joke?” To which Rasheed replied, “I’m not sure.”

Then, after Shelton’s 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4) victory over Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals Wednesday, he was asked about facing either the defending champion, Jannik Sinner, or an Australian player, Alex de Minaur, next, with the interviewer pointing out that the spectators likely would be cheering against Shelton in the semifinals, either way.

Shelton answered: “I know I’ve got a few people out in the crowd who are going to be pulling for me, too.”

At his news conference, Shelton said that what the interviewer said about the fans’ support “may be true, but I just don’t think the comment is respectful from a guy I’ve never met before in my life.”

Shelton closed by saying: “I feel like broadcasters should be helping us grow our sport and help these athletes who just won matches on the biggest stage enjoy one of their biggest moments. I feel like there’s just been a lot of negativity. I think that’s something that needs to change.”

