BAGHDAD (AP) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes unannounced visit to Iraq amid push to stabilize post-Assad Syria.

BAGHDAD (AP) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes unannounced visit to Iraq amid push to stabilize post-Assad Syria.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.