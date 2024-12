DOHA, Qatar (AP) — U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, calls for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure ‘orderly…

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, calls for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure ‘orderly political transition.’

