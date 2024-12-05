Tennis official from Bosnia-Herzegovina suspended and fined for betting on matches

LONDON (AP) — A tennis official from Bosnia-Herzegovina was suspended for four years by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for…

LONDON (AP) — A tennis official from Bosnia-Herzegovina was suspended for four years by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for six violations of the tennis anti-corruption program, including betting on professional matches.

Damjan Dejanovic’s punishment, which also included a fine of 5,000 euros (about $5,285), was announced by the ITIA on Thursday. He has officiated at International Tennis Federation tournaments with $15,000 in prize money.

The ITIA said Dejanovic admitted wagering on tennis matches. He denied charges connected to manipulating entry of scoring data, but an independent hearing officer found him liable for six alleged breaches of the rules from 2022 to 2023.

Dejanovic was provisionally suspended on Jan. 8, and gets credit for that time, so the ban will expire on Jan. 7, 2028.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.