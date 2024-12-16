Sri Lanka’s president holds talks with Modi in India in first overseas visit

NEW DELHI (AP) — Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was hosted Monday by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in…

NEW DELHI (AP) — Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was hosted Monday by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first overseas visit since assuming office that focused on shoring up ties as concerns grew over China’s influence in the region.

Modi said India and Sri Lanka will establish electricity grid connectivity and a multi-product petroleum pipeline that will further boost investment and commercial links between the nations.

The Sri Lankan leader arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on his first overseas trip since becoming president in September. He held meetings with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

At a press briefing attended by both leaders, Dissanayake said he would not allow Sri Lanka to be used in “a manner that is detrimental to the interest of India.”

“The cooperation with India will certainly flourish and I want to reassure our continued support for India,” he said.

India has been expanding its economic and defense ties with Sri Lanka amid concerns over China’s growing hold in the island nation.

Beijing was once widely seen as having an upper hand with free-flowing loans and infrastructure investments in Sri Lanka. Even though China remains Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral lender, Colombo’s economic collapse in 2022 provided an opportunity for India, as New Delhi stepped in with massive financial and material assistance including food, fuel and medicines.

The support of the two regional rivals is crucial for Sri Lanka to emerge from its worst economic crisis in decades, which led to a political upheaval and finally paved the way for Dissanayake’s party to win power.

