Russian lawmakers approve new bill expanding the definition of high treason

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Tuesday approved a bill that broadened the definition of high treason, part of authorities’ efforts to tighten control as the fighting in Ukraine is nearing the three-year mark.

The amendments approved by the lower house, the State Duma, in second and third readings expand the definition of high treason to include affiliation with any organization involved in “activities against security of the Russian Federation.”

The current legislation has a more narrow interpretation of “turning to the enemy side,” defining it as joining the enemy’s armed forces.

Those convicted of high treason could be sentenced to life in prison.

“In the situation when our soldiers are risking their lives in the battle for Russia’s sovereignty, there are no ‘neutral’ or ‘peaceful’ organizations on the enemy side,” said Vasily Piskarev, head of the Duma’s security affairs committee and one of the bill’s authors. “We can’t allow anyone to work for the enemy on our territory.”

Rights advocates have warned that the bill’s vague formulation could be used to target anyone who has ties to any Ukrainian organization and potentially could be interpreted more broadly to also punish those who have any contact with Western organizations or companies.

The legal definition of treason already has been expanded to include providing vaguely defined “assistance” to foreign countries or organizations.

The proposed amendments, which also must be approved by the upper house and signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to become law, also introduce punishment of up to 15 years in prison for foreigners and people without citizenship who are accused of “assisting enemy activities aimed against security of the Russian Federation.”

Treason and espionage cases have skyrocketed after Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. The cases have targeted a wide range of suspects, from Kremlin critics and independent journalists to scientists, drawing attention from rights groups.

