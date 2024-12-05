Rescuers search for 13 workers missing after a railroad construction site collapses in south China

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers in southern China were searching Thursday for 13 workers missing after a railroad construction site caved…

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers in southern China were searching Thursday for 13 workers missing after a railroad construction site caved in in the business center of Shenzhen.

An emergency management bureau’s statement said the collapse occurred at about 11 p.m. Wednesday at a construction site on a section of the Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway in Bao’an district. The line will link Shenzhen, a tech hub, and Jiangmen, both cities in Guangdong province neighboring Hong Kong.

Residents living nearby have been evacuated. An investigation into the cause was underway.

State broadcaster CCTV reported some roads were closed during the operation.

China has seen collapses of a highway and a bridge that killed dozens of people earlier this year. The collapses have raised questions about the safety of China’s road and bridge infrastructure, which was built rapidly in recent decades.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.