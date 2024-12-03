Iran releases rapper famous for lyrics about 2022 killing of Mahsa Amini

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran released a government critic and popular hip-hop artist who came to fame over…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran released a government critic and popular hip-hop artist who came to fame over his lyrics about the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, local media reported Tuesday.

Toomaj Salehi spent a little over a year in jail and faced a death sentence issued by a Revolutionary Court, which usually involves closed-door hearings and gives limited rights to those on trial. The sentencing drew international criticism and was overturned in June.

Iranian newspapers, including pro-reform Hammihan daily, said Salehi was released on Sunday.

Commenting on his release, New York-based Artist At Risk Connection, an organization that protects artists and cultural workers who are at risk because of their creative expression, said in a statement: “This case highlights the grave risks artists face when challenging authoritarian regimes, as well as ARC’s ongoing efforts to advocate for their rights.”

The Grammy winner was detained for the first time in 2022 following mass protests that swept the Islamic Republic after Amini was arrested for wearing her hijab, the Islamic head covering, too loosely, and later died in police custody.

Salehi rapped about Amini in one video, saying: “Someone’s crime was dancing with her hair in the wind.” In another verse, he predicts the downfall of Iran’s theocracy.

He spent time in and out of jail and said in a video message that he was tortured during detention, which led to his arrest in Nov. 2023. State media at the time released a video showing him blindfolded and apologizing for his words, a statement likely to have been made under duress.

UN investigators say Iran was responsible for Amini’s death, and that it violently put down largely peaceful protests, killing more than 500 people and detaining over 22,000.

Iran has long prosecuted and in many cases imprisoned dissidents, journalists and artists who challenged government decisions imposing restrictions on women and activists. Reportedly, such cases have dropped after pro-reform President Masoud Pezeshkian came to power in July.

