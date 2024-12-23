Imran Khan’s party holds talks with Pakistan’s government to seek former PM’s release

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The political party of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks on Monday with the…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The political party of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks on Monday with the government over the release of its leader and other political activists, officials said.

Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, have not had talks with the government since parliamentary elections in February which saw their main political rival, Shehbaz Sharif, become prime minister. The PTI claims the vote was rigged.

The two sides met in Islamabad in the presence of Ayaz Sadiq, the speaker of parliament’s National Assembly, or lower house, who initiated efforts to open talks.

The meeting was held in a “conducive environment” and the two sides will meet again on Jan. 2, Sadiq said.

As well as Khan’s freedom, the PTI is also calling for the release of those supporters arrested during an agitation movement set up to campaign for his release.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 and he has so far been embroiled in over 180 legal cases. He was jailed last year when he was sentenced in one of the cases. His conviction were overturned on appeal, but he remained in detention due to other pending cases.

