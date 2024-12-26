Greek police warn drivers to use snow chains after long traffic jams reported in some mountain areas

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek traffic police were warning drivers in areas with ice and snow to use snow chains,…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek traffic police were warning drivers in areas with ice and snow to use snow chains, after long traffic jams were reported near some ski resorts because of cars becoming stuck on the roads.

Police on Thursday warned drivers not to head to the country’s most popular ski resort on Mount Parnassos as the resort itself was closed because of bad weather, while snow forced the closure of access roads to the top of Mount Parnitha on the outskirts of Athens.

On Christmas Day, authorities said that a roughly 5-kilometer-long (3-mile-long) traffic jam near the Parnassos ski resort was caused by a combination of some electric vehicles breaking down on the road heading down the mountain from the resort, and others becoming immobilized on the snowy road because they weren’t equipped with snow chains or winter tires.

“Drivers are reminded of the obligation to be equipped with and use snow chains for their vehicles in areas where there is snow or ice on the road,” police said in an announcement, adding that drivers should pay attention to weather forecasts.

Mountainous areas of Greece often experience snowfall during the winter months. Another cold front has been forecast for Greece from Friday, with heavy rainfall, gale force winds and snowfall in many mountainous areas.

