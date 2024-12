AVIGNON, France (AP) — Gisèle Pelicot says trial was ‘very difficult’ after all 51 men found guilty of rapes, sexual…

AVIGNON, France (AP) — Gisèle Pelicot says trial was ‘very difficult’ after all 51 men found guilty of rapes, sexual assaults.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.