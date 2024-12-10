France flies out 2 Mirage fighter jets from Chad to signal beginning of military withdrawal

PARIS (AP) — France flew out the two Mirage fighter jets it had stationed in Chad on Tuesday, signaling the…

PARIS (AP) — France flew out the two Mirage fighter jets it had stationed in Chad on Tuesday, signaling the beginning of its withdrawal of military forces from the former French colony in central Africa that last month broke off its defense cooperation agreement with Paris.

Chad has been a key counterterrorism force in the region and was one of the last countries in which France maintained a large military presence. French forces have been ousted in recent years from Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso following years of fighting Islamic extremists alongside regional troops. Those countries have moved closer to Russia, which has mercenaries deployed across the Sahel, the vast expanse below the Sahara desert.

The Mirage 2000-D fighters took off after midday from a French base in the capital, N’Djamena, after Chadian military forces came to wish them farewell, and were returning to an air force base in Nancy in eastern France, French military spokesman Col. Guillaume Vernet said.

He added that negotiations with Chadian authorities continued on how and when France might withdraw other members of its 1,000-strong force in Chad, and whether all will leave.

The French ground forces will gradually disengage in the coming weeks, Chad’s foreign minister, Koulamallah Abderaman, said in a statement.

In announcing the end of the defense cooperation agreement with France last month, the Chadian government described the decision as a turning point for the country that gained independence in 1960, and said it would enable Chad to redefine its strategic partnerships in line with national priorities.

Chadian authorities have said the end of the defense agreement in no way calls into question the countries’ historical ties and that it wants to maintain relations in other areas of common interest.

Last week, hundreds of people marched in N’Djamena to call for the withdrawal of French troops, chanting “Chad for us, France out!” Some held banners that read, “We do not want to see a single French person in Chad.”

