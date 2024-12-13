Colombia arrests alleged ‘invisible’ cocaine trafficker wanted in the UK

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia arrested a suspected British drug trafficker they described as “invisible” due to his low-key lifestyle…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia arrested a suspected British drug trafficker they described as “invisible” due to his low-key lifestyle that allowed him to remain anonymous while operating as a cartel’s coordinator of cocaine trafficking from the South American country to the United Kingdom, authorities said Friday.

Christopher Neil was arrested Thursday in the northwestern city of Medellin in an operation by local law enforcement and Interpol. They accused Neil of working for Colombia’s Clan del Golfo cartel.

Colombian authorities have coined the term “invisible drug traffickers” to describe those who operate discreetly, maintaining ordinary, low-profile lives that contrast with the eccentricity of the country’s drug lords in the 1980s and 1990s.

Colombia’s National Police said Neil had lived in Colombia since December 2018. The agency said he is wanted in the United Kingdom, where he faces trafficking and money laundering accusations.

Police said they followed a car that moved through Medellin before arresting Neil. They said a multi-million-dollar transaction between the United Kingdom and Colombia played a key role in catching the suspect.

It was not immediately clear Friday if Neil had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

