Bangladesh seeks extradition of ousted leader Sheikh Hasina from India

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh has sent a formal request to India to extradite ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi in August amid the student-led protests that ended her 15 years in power, the country’s foreign affairs adviser said Monday.

Md Touhid Hossain told reporters at his office in Dhaka that the country has sent a diplomatic note to India’s Foreign Ministry. “We have informed India about our request to bring her back for the judicial process,” Hossain said. He didn’t give details.

India’s Foreign Ministry said it had received Bangladesh’s request but didn’t immediately provide details.

Hasina’s son, in a statement posted on his Facebook page, criticized the move hours after Monday’s request by the interim government, questioning the process and credibility of a tribunal that is dealing with the charges against her.

“The judges and prosecutors appointed by unelected … regime to conduct farcical trial process through International Crimes Tribunal makes it a political witch hunt that forsakes justice and marks another ongoing onslaught to prosecute (Hasina’s) Awmai League leadership,” said Sajeeb Wazed, her son.

“The Kangaroo tribunal and subsequent request for (Hasina’s) extradition comes while hundreds of leaders and activists are extrajudicially killed, framing of outrageous murder charges, illegal incarceration of thousands by law enforcement and violent attacks including looting, vandalism and arson are going on with impunity everyday fueled by denial of the regime,” he said.

Hasina fled to India after being ousted in a mass uprising in July and August in which authorities say hundreds of people were killed and thousands more injured. She faces many court cases over the deaths, including some on charges of crimes against humanity.

The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and her close aides, and the government has sought help from the international police organization Interpol for her arrest.

Last month, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the country’s interim leader, said his administration would seek Hasina’s extradition.

The interim government also has promised to try Hasina and others in her administration for alleged crimes involving the uprising against her and has invited the United Nations to help investigate the killings.

Hasina also called for investigation, saying many deaths may have involved others beyond security agencies.

New York-based Human Rights Watch said in October that with an arrest warrant out for Hasina, the Yunus-led government should amend laws to abolish capital punishment involving the tribunal to ensure a fair and impartial judicial process.

The group had said that unless the government issues a moratorium on the death penalty and makes amendments to ensure a fair trial, the foreign governments sheltering Hasina and her close aides and former Cabinet ministers shouldn’t extradite them to face trial.

